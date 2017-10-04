West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Tips 'Outstanding' Kieran Gibbs for England Call-Up

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has heaped praise on summer signing Kieran Gibbs after a string of impressive performances so far this season.

Having joined from Arsenal in a deal worth £7m, many saw the move as a bargain for West Brom after a solid ten years at the Emirates.

Now, slowly finding his feet at the Hawthorns, Gibbs is cementing his place in the team having started their last three league matches.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As quoted by the Mirror, Pulis backed his new star to catch the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate.





"We have had outstanding performances from Gibbs since he has come into the football club, which we have been pleased with," he said.

Gibbs, who has 10 caps for England, has fallen out of international favour in recent years with the likes of Danny Rose, Ryan Bertrand and Luke Shaw more often preferred at left back. However, that could be about to change, if Gibbs continues to impress ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Pulis also heaped praised another summer arrival Jay Rodriguez, who joined in a deal worth £12m, and claimed he too has a chance of adding to his solitary England cap.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

“Jay has done fantastically well as well," Pulis added. “There are people outside the group that Gareth Southgate is picking who could force their way in over the coming months.”

With qualification concluding at the end of the month, it could be a tough ask for new players to push their way into the World Cup squad with the tournament just over half a year away.

However, with West Brom impressing with their steady start to the season, it is certainly likely Gareth Southgate will be looking at players who are in good form coming into the tournament.