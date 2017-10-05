6 Scandals That Rocked the Football World

Scandals tend to surface in most sports from time to time. Football is no different.

Yet, some incidents have brought the entire game into repute and aren't likely to be forgotten anytime soon.

Here are six scandals that rocked the football world.

1. FIFA corruption

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

There can be no bigger scandal than one that involves individuals in the highest echelon of football's governing body, and that is exactly what happened amidst the FIFA corruption scandal over the past few years.

Allegations have constantly been made about former President Sepp Blatter and his organisation, especially after the 2018 and 2022 World Cups were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively, and both the Swiss businessman and former UEFA President Michel Platini were banned from partaking in FIFA related activities.

Oh, and did we mention the vote-rigging scandal!?

2. Ryan Giggs' affair

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The most decorated footballer in Premier League history had quite a clean image before the shocking story broke that he had a long-term affair with his brother's wife, in addition to another extra-marital affair with celebrity Imogen Thomas.

Giggs, who was the fulcrum of a Manchester United side that dominated the top flight during the 1990s and 2000s, has reportedly reconciled with his brother Rhodri, but the episode will not be forgotten any time soon.

There must have been interesting family dinners in the Giggs household.

3. Bundesliga match-fixing

Andreas Rentz/GettyImages

History of players being involved in match-fixing is not overtly uncommon, but the biggest scandal in German football history involved second tier referee Robert Hoyzer, who was eventually sent to prison once the story came to light.

It is thought that around £2m surrounded Hoyzer's attempts to manipulate results in both 2 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal matches, and after suspicions from fellow officials were raised, Hoyzer finally admitted to his wrongdoings.

At least he'll be in charge of the annual guards vs prisoners 'friendly'.

4. Diego Maradona at the 1994 World Cup

DANIEL GARCIA/GettyImages

A known bad boy with a rap sheet as long as anyone, Diego Maradona ended his international career and his relationship with the World Cup in controversy after he failed a drugs test during the 1994 World Cup.

Still considered one of the finest footballers of all time, the Argentine tested positive for ephedrine doping and was sent home from the United States, with his beloved Argentina crashing out soon after.

5. Marseille

French businessman Bernard Tapie took over control of Marseille in 1986 with the goal of making the Ligue 1 side kings of Europe. After millions in investment, he finally achieved his aim, with Didier Deschamps and company lifting the first ever Champions League trophy in 1993.

However, jubilation soon turned to despair as Tapie's involvement in a match-fixing scandal came to light. Marseille were stripped of their French title and were banned by UEFA for competing in Europe.

Was it really worth it Bernard?

6. Calciopoli

ROBERTO SALOMONE/GettyImages

Never has a footballing nation been affected as much as Italy in the aftermath of the Calciopoli scandal in 2006. Serie A champions Juventus, whose general managers were the villains of the saga, fell from grace, with a Scudetto title confiscated and relegation to the second tier confirmed.

A number of clubs were involved in the match-fixing allegations, but the Old Lady received the brunt of the punishment after it was revealed through telephone conversations that clubs were ordering favourable referees for their games.

This is article is brought to you by Geostorm, in cinemas this October.



