Adrien Silva Trains With Leicester City for First Time Following Transfer Deadline Mayhem

Adrien Silva trained with his Leicester City teammates for the first time on Thursday, following the transfer deadline day move from Sporting CP, which fell into chaos after a registration debacle.

According to reports, the now infamous registration paperwork arrived at the FA 14 seconds after the window's deadline, preventing Silva's move from being completed.

Leicester have since lost a registration appeal to FIFA to allow Silva to play before the next window opens. However, as reported by the Leicester Mercury, the player will be allowed to train and play in behind closed doors friendlies.

The Foxes look set to continue to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as they maintain their claim that they uploaded the documentation before the deadline.

Any appeal with CAS may take a significant amount of time to process, but a victory in the court could see them receive compensation and the ability to play Silva in competitive competition before Januray.

In a statement on the issue the club said: "We cannot hide our disappointment, or that of the player, at the short-term consequences of the decision.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

"We maintain, and have made strong representations to FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee, that all parties involved in Adrien’s transfer fulfilled their obligations, consistent with FIFA regulations and within the required timeframe.

"The club is reserving its position in relation to whether it will decide to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The club and its staff will continue to work with Adrien to hopefully minimise the impact that missing a substantial period of the season may have on the player, while continuing to prepare the squad for the games ahead."

One thing is for certain, this has been a pain to the Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare after he has been left with a midfielder short following Danny Drinkwater's to Chelsea on deadline Day.