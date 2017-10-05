Adrien Silva Trains With Leicester City for First Time Following Transfer Deadline Mayhem

90Min
October 05, 2017

Adrien Silva trained with his Leicester City teammates for the first time on Thursday, following the transfer deadline day move from Sporting CP, which fell into chaos after a registration debacle.

According to reports, the now infamous registration paperwork arrived at the FA 14 seconds after the window's deadline, preventing Silva's move from being completed.

Leicester have since lost a registration appeal to FIFA to allow Silva to play before the next window opens. However, as reported by the Leicester Mercury, the player will be allowed to train and play in behind closed doors friendlies.

The Foxes look set to continue to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as they maintain their claim that they uploaded the documentation before the deadline.

Any appeal with CAS may take a significant amount of time to process, but a victory in the court could see them receive compensation and the ability to play Silva in competitive competition before Januray.

In a statement on the issue the club said: "We cannot hide our disappointment, or that of the player, at the short-term consequences of the decision.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

"We maintain, and have made strong representations to FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee, that all parties involved in Adrien’s transfer fulfilled their obligations, consistent with FIFA regulations and within the required timeframe.

"The club is reserving its position in relation to whether it will decide to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The club and its staff will continue to work with Adrien to hopefully minimise the impact that missing a substantial period of the season may have on the player, while continuing to prepare the squad for the games ahead."

One thing is for certain, this has been a pain to the Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare after he has been left with a midfielder short following Danny Drinkwater's to Chelsea on deadline Day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters