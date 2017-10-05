Ahmed Musa Still Has a Big Part to Play for Nigeria Despite Limited Game Time at Leicester

Regardless of his infrequent appearances for the Foxes this season, Ahmed Musa remains an integral part of Nigeria's World Cup hopes in the eyes of coach Gernot Rohr.



The 64-year-old German Manager was in defiant mood when asked questions relating to the Leicester frontman at his press conference on Thursday morning.

He told the Nigerian media, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury: “For your information, Ahmed Musa is playing with the second team regularly and he is playing very well.

"He is not in the third team but the second one. He played also in the cup game and his influence in the team is good and positive."

Musa has indeed had a severely reduced role at the King Power Stadium this campaign, making just one appearance for the senior side thus far, and in the Carabao Cup no less.

Back in July 2016, Musa joined Leicester for a then club record £16.6m. Unfortunately, he has been unable to fulfil his promise, scoring just 2 goals in his time at the club so far.

However, he has been a staple in the Nigerian National team since he was a teenager, with 63 appearances already for the Super Eagles, following his debut in 2010.



PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GettyImages

Although he had already made notable contributions to the National side, he burst onto the global scene at the 2014 World Cup, scoring a brace against Argentina in their 3-2 loss in the group stages.



A win against Zambia on Saturday will see Nigeria confirm their qualification for next year’s World Cup and, with Rohr's public confirmation that Musa is still very much in his plans, you can expect to see him spending his summer in Russia.

He will most likely be joined by current City teammates Kelechi Iheanacho & Wilfred Ndidi. How long they will stay teammates at club level remains to be seen.

