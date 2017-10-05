Alvaro Arbeloa Weighs in on Gerard Pique Comments on Spanish Team Allegiance With Brutal Tweet

Former Real Madrid man Alvaro Arbeloa has reignited his public Twitter feud with his former Spanish teammate Gerard Pique following the Barcelona defender's press conference on Wednesday.

Pique had publically stated his belief in Catalonia's right to vote for independence, following the troubles in Catalonia over the weekend. This has caused bad feelings amongst some Spanish supporters, and Pique had to be escorted by security out of Spain's open training session on Monday.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The Barcelona legend gave a press conference on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of the situation, to have fans that usually cheer you whistle and insult you, has been very difficult," admitted Pique. "But it is impossible to question my commitment since the age of 15. I consider this a family and it is one of the reasons why I continue here.

"I have said it many times, I am very proud to be part of the Spanish selection and a group capable of winning all the titles here. I'm here to make myself clear and because the coach asked me to."

Que fácil es faltar el respeto a cualquiera que se te ponga por delante y luego pedirlo para ti.

Quien siembra vientos, recoge tempestades. — Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) October 4, 2017

The now retired Arbeloa made an indirect tweet about Pique following that press conference on Wednesday.

The ex-Real Madrid defender's tweet translates as: "How easy to lack respect for someone and then ask it for yourself. Whoever sows winds, reaps storms."

This is not the first time Arbeloa and Pique have been involved in public spats. In an interview on Spanish television last year, Arbeloa stated that he would not share a meal with the Barcelona defender.

After Barcelona's 2015/2016 La Liga title win, Pique ridiculed Real Madrid's Copa del Rey victory parage in 2011 which Arbeloa was a part of.

