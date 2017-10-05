Peru travels to Argentina on Thursday for a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Argentina is currently in fifth place on the South American table with 24 points, level with Peru but behind on matches won. The top-four teams on the table go through to the FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia, while the fifth-place nation face a playoff against Oceania qualifiers New Zealand. With just one more qualifier to play after Thursday, expect to see first-team squads for both sides.

Argentina have scored just 16 goals in as many matches and have chosen Boca Junior's intimidating La Bombonera as the venue for the match to try to rally the squad. Peru is seeking its first trip to the World Cup finals in 36 years.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.