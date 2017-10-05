How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru: World Cup Qualifier Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Argentina vs. Peru on October 5.

Nihal Kolur
October 05, 2017

Peru travels to Argentina on Thursday for a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Argentina is currently in fifth place on the South American table with 24 points, level with Peru but behind on matches won. The top-four teams on the table go through to the FIFA World Cup Finals in Russia, while the fifth-place nation face a playoff against Oceania qualifiers New Zealand. With just one more qualifier to play after Thursday, expect to see first-team squads for both sides.

Argentina have scored just 16 goals in as many matches and have chosen Boca Junior's intimidating La Bombonera as the venue for the match to try to rally the squad. Peru is seeking its first trip to the World Cup finals in 36 years. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters