Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis Handed Huge Bonus Despite Club's on-Pitch Failures

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis received a bonus of almost £1m for the 2016/17 season, the club's annual financial report has revealed, despite the Gunners failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years or sign any major new commercial partners.

Failing to reach the Champions League will see Arsenal miss out on as much as £50m in additional revenue during the 2017/18 campaign and that may well end up be reflected in the bonus that Gazidis receives at the end of the season.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

It should be pointed out that the club actually enjoyed a very healthy season, financially.

Overall, Arsenal recorded revenue of £423.9m, with a pre-tax profit of £44.6m. It was the first time revenue has exceeded £400m, boosted significantly by the new Premier League television deal, while the profit was up from just £2.9m the season before.

Even so, it will not sit comfortably with Arsenal fans, who are likely to see Gazidis' extra money as a reward for falling short of minimum expectations.

His £919,000 bonus adds another 55% onto Gazidis' already very healthy basic annual salary of £1.67m, with his total wage package in 2016/17 worth in excess of £2.6m.

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and his son Josh Kroenke were each paid £25,000 in basi salary and fees for their role on the Arsenal board. Chairman Sir Chips Keswick was also paid £25,000, while managing director Ken Friar's package came to a total of £664,000.