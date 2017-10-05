Arsenal to Join Race to Sign Turkish Starlet From Super Lig Side Trabzonspor

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing starlet Abdulkadir Omur from Trabzonspor, according to Turkish-Football.

The 18-year-old has made a big impact in his homeland, asserting his place in the first team with a string of impressive performances that have yielded two assists in five league games so far this season.

Abdulkadir Omur did deserve a call up to the Turkish national team over several guys who barely play, buts he's only 18 and needs more time. — Aydin Reyhan (@AReySportsNews) October 5, 2017

The Turkish club's former director, Sadi Tekelioglu confirmed the Gunners are tracking the midfielder, who can also play as right winger and he also confirmed Atletico Madrid are also interested in buying him.

Arsenal look set to lose Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in either January or the summer when their contracts run out, and Arsene Wenger will be desperate to find suitable replacements.

Omur, who is also on the watch list of top clubs including Atletico Madrid, is yet to play for the Turkish national team at senior level, but is already being regarded by many in Turkey as a future star.