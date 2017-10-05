Soccer

Bayern Munich to Tempt Club Legend Out of Retirement to Replace Carlo Ancelotti as Manager

2 hours ago

Bayern Munich are set to appoint 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes as their new manager in the coming days, bringing the former West Germany star back for his fourth spell at the club. 


Heynckes retired from management after leading Bayern to their first league, cup and European Cup treble at the end of the 2012/13 season, but Bild report that the Bavarian club have convinced the veteran manager - who has won three Bundesliga titles with the club - to come in and steady the ship until the end of the season following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

The decorated manager won his first German title as a manager with the club back in 1989, following a playing career which saw him lift the trophy four times with Borussia Monchengladbach in the 70s - along with World Cup and European Championship titles with West Germany. 

Heynckes' managerial career took him to manager a number of clubs in La Liga, including Real Madrid where he won his first European Cup, and a brief spell in Portugal with Benfica. 

It was in Germany where he spent the bulk of his 34-year managerial career though, managing Monchengladbach for the best part of a decade before making the move to Bavaria in 1987 for the first of two wildly successful spells - his other time at the club coming in a five-game caretaker spell in 2009. 


Bayern sit five points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund after throwing away consecutive 2-0 leads against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin, that pair of draws sandwiching the 3-0 humiliation in the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain which led to Ancelotti's early exit. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters