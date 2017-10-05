Bayern Munich to Tempt Club Legend Out of Retirement to Replace Carlo Ancelotti as Manager

Bayern Munich are set to appoint 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes as their new manager in the coming days, bringing the former West Germany star back for his fourth spell at the club.





Heynckes retired from management after leading Bayern to their first league, cup and European Cup treble at the end of the 2012/13 season, but Bild report that the Bavarian club have convinced the veteran manager - who has won three Bundesliga titles with the club - to come in and steady the ship until the end of the season following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

The decorated manager won his first German title as a manager with the club back in 1989, following a playing career which saw him lift the trophy four times with Borussia Monchengladbach in the 70s - along with World Cup and European Championship titles with West Germany.

Heynckes' managerial career took him to manager a number of clubs in La Liga, including Real Madrid where he won his first European Cup, and a brief spell in Portugal with Benfica.

Jupp Heynckes being appointed as interim coach at Bayern Munich is incredibly good news for Julian Nagelsmann. A safe pair of hands. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) October 4, 2017

It was in Germany where he spent the bulk of his 34-year managerial career though, managing Monchengladbach for the best part of a decade before making the move to Bavaria in 1987 for the first of two wildly successful spells - his other time at the club coming in a five-game caretaker spell in 2009.





Bayern sit five points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund after throwing away consecutive 2-0 leads against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin, that pair of draws sandwiching the 3-0 humiliation in the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain which led to Ancelotti's early exit.