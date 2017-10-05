Ecuador travel to Macul on Thursday to face Chile in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Chile currently sit in sixth place on the South American table after a devastating loss to Bolivia last month. Although they are just one point behind fourth and fifth place teams Peru and Argentina, Chile would not secure a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final if the group stages ended today. The top four nations automatically clinch a place in Russia, while the fifth place team will play in a playoff to determine their fate. Chile need a strong performance from Alexis Sanchez and company against Ecuador to climb up the table and advance to Russia.

Ecuador's World Cup Final hopes are slim as Jorge Célico's side are in eighth place on the table with 20 points. Ecuador has lost their last four World Cup qualifying matches and will need a victory on Thursday to keep their hope of advancing alive.

In the previous meeting between the two nations on Oct. 16, Ecuador beat Chile 3-0 in Quito.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 5

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.