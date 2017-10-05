Defender Gibbs Claims 'Quality' West Brom Players Have Point to Prove This Season

New man at West Bromwich Albion Kieran Gibbs believes the club can have a successful season, citing their motivated crop of "quality" players.

Gibbs is one of a number of new signings who has arrived at the Hawthorns over the last summer. Other new names include Gareth Barry, Jay Rodriguez, Grzegorz Krychowiak, and Oliver Burke who all have a point to prove at their new club.

Kieran Gibbs, as reported by the Birmingham Mail, said: "the players have ambitions in their heads to finish as high as possible.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“They’re players that have points to prove individually, that’ll help the team. People like Jay [Rodriguez] who has missed a lot of football, he wants to come back firing.

“You’ve got Greg [Krychowiak], who’s come on-loan from a big club and wants to prove himself in this league. It’ll all help the team drive forward.”

Gibbs also believes that the West Brom squad will continue to get stronger with the return of key players from injury. Nacer Chadli and new singing Oliver Burke, who recently arrived from RB Leipzig, will be two which will aim to make their mark on the first team up their returns.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“In terms of personnel and squad there’s a lot of quality, especially people like Burke, who I’ve seen in training. He looks like a dangerous player, but he’s been injured."

West Brom currently sit tenth in the Premier League table, but are without a win since August. They next face Leicester City following the international break.

For Gibbs, he hopes that the team's new "quality" additions will prove their worth by producing some much needed results.