Ex-Liverpool Star Sets Date for When He Believes Jurgen Klopp Will Be Sacked

90Min
October 05, 2017

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp should get sacked, if he doesn't finish in the top four either this season or next.

If the club do not qualify for the 2019/20 Champions League, the pundit believes Klopp will be shown the exit doors at Liverpool. 

When speaking on ESPN, as quoted by the ExpressNicol claimed: "No [he shouldn’t get sacked at the end of the season]. But I would suggest that the following season, if it’s the same thing, then yes [he should get sacked].

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Liverpool haven't rectified their issues this year defensively. Despite their attacking prowess, the Reds have struggled to win games due to an inability to defend and it showed once again in their draw against Newcastle last Sunday.

Nicol, a former defender who won four First Division titles and the 1984 European Cup with Liverpool, also questioned whether the team were in any better shape at the back under Klopp than his predeccesor Brendan Rodgers.


"How many times have I said this?" he added. "Going forward yes [they have improved]. No question. Defensively no.” 

