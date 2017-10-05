FanView:Why Trophies Are Crucial for Spurs if They Want to Keep 'Top Pro' Harry Kane

Tottenham have a player on their hands, and he goes by the name of Harry Kane... but not for much longer if they fail to win a trophy.

The superstar striker is red-hot right now and has been for the past few seasons in the Premier League, and we're at the point now where people are plumping him for the 'world class' bracket.

It's hard to argue otherwise - he has won the Golden Boot twice in a row (last season he even missed almost a third through injury), and is marking his mark in the Champions League. If he scores against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu then that will surely end the debate.

Speaking of scoring at the Bernabeu, that could well be Kane's future if Tottenham do not mount a serious challenge for a trophy this season - because the boy's attitude and desire to be the best is mightily impressive.

The 24-year-old, who will wear the captain's armband for England on Thursday, revealed in his press conference that he had taken it upon himself to employ a personal chef in order to help give himself the extra edge.

He has been receiving carefully-designed meal plans since January to help him maximise his own levels of performance and reduce the likelihood of burnout, and to employ somebody off his own bat to help with that just shows an admirable degree of maturity and professionalism for one still relatively young.

Kane has evidently worked hard in the gym over the years as well - whilst finding his feet at Tottenham and during loan spells with likes of Millwall and Leyton Orient, it was fair to say the youngster wasn't the most mobile or physical of players.

Fast-forward a few years and now Kane represents everything that is to be desired in a modern day striker - tall, strong, eye for goal, with a handy turn of pace. While he'll never be a Gabriel Jesus or an Alexis Sanchez in terms of blistering speed, Kane is definitely no longer a slouch, and that's testament to his desire to improve to try and give himself just another attribute in his arsenal.

That desire to improve and be the best could really spell trouble for Spurs if they do not claim a trophy soon.

By listening to Kane speak, it is easy to establish that he is a winner. He has a tremendous attitude and is a manager's dream, as recently confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino who jokingly declared he was 'in love' with him.

His natural work ethic and dedication are not things that will ever go away and it will only be a matter of time before his feet start itching - if the ends aren't justifying the means then a move away will almost certainly be on the cards.

He admitted for the first time whilst on England duty this week that he could see a move abroad 'one day', so the warning signs are already there.

It is worth remembering that the star currently earns £100,000-a-week at Tottenham as a result of the club's pay-cap policy, and you only have to look at what certain players in the Premier League are earning to realise it's a bit of an injustice.

This means that Spurs desperately need to offer Kane a reason to prolong his stay at the club, with Real Madrid (a team he would walk into over the ageing Karim Benzema) supposedly waiting in the wings with their €200m offer, and if it's not going to be a significant pay rise (which it probably should) then it needs to be winning trophies and preferably, the Premier League.