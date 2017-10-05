Former Chelsea Defender Alex Urges Out of Favour PSG Forward to Join Arsenal

October 05, 2017

Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has told Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura that he would benefit from a move to his old rivals Arsenal.

Lucas joined PSG for £38m in 2012, and had a been first team regular in the club's recent trophy-laden period until the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, which have resulted in the Brazilian making just two Ligue 1 starts this season.

Fellow Brazilian Alex, who was at Chelsea between 2004 and 2012 was a teammate of Lucas in Paris until 2014, has advised his former colleague that a move away from France would help him in a big way.

Alex also reckons Arsenal's brand of stylish, technical football would suit the winger down to the ground. 


He told L'Equipe: "Even if England does not seem favourable, I would like to see him at Arsenal. They play cleaner football, more technical.”


Arsenal and Arsene Wenger could target the Brazilian in January should Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil leave, with both players contracts running out in the summer regardless. 

The Gunners have been linked with Lucas for a while, and with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in blistering form this season, the Brazilian looks unlikely to break back into his current side.

Lucas will be desperate for regular first team football with the World Cup coming up next summer.

He certainly has an impressive record at club level, having won silverware in every season he's been in Paris, registering a respectable 44 goals in 212 appearances.

