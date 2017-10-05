Harry Kane Opens Up About Possibility of Following Former Spurs Star Gareth Bale to Play Abroad

Harry Kane has admitted that while he is happy at Tottenham, he could one day consider a move abroad later on in his career.

The in-form forward will captain England for the third time in his career against Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night, as Kane continues to show his importance to both club and country.

After winning the Premier League Golden Boot award for the past two seasons, and netting six times already this season, there have been inevitable transfer rumours linking Kane with a move to Real Madrid.

However, Kane is insistent that while he could never 'rule out' a move abroad, he is focussed on his career with Spurs.

Asked if he would be tempted to play abroad during the England press conference, Kane responded, as quoted by The Mirror: "I would never say no or yes. You'd not rule out anything."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Kane's goalscoring record and is likely to see him continue to be linked with Europe's best for the foreseeable future. However, the Walthamstow-born star also confirmed that he is content to stay in his home city for the time being.





"It's not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out. I'm very happy here [at Tottenham], but we'll see what happens."