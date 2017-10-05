Harry Kane Reveals Just How Far He's Gone Off the Pitch to Make 'Every Game Count'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane hired a personal chef in order to help him maximise his performance levels and reduce the likelihood of burning out.

The 24-year-old is on fire for Spurs at the moment, and has arguably shown incredible form over the past three seasons now.

The hitman has scooped the Premier League's Golden Boot in each of the past two season's, and he has easily shaken off the 'one season wonder' tag to the point where many are now labelling him as a world class striker for the first time.

Kane supposedly has a terrific attitude about him when it comes to football, and that is highlighted by his decision to hire a personal chef back in January of this year, as reported by the Mail.

He said: "It kind of clicked in my head that a football career is so short. It goes so quickly you have to make every day count. So over the last year or so I've changed a lot off the pitch, particularly with the nutrition side of it. I have a chef at home to help me eat the right food, and help with recovery.

"You can't train as hard as you'd like when you have so many games, so you have to make the little gains elsewhere.

"Someone I know recommended him and when I got him round and spoke to him it blew me away. I'd never looked too much into it, but when he explained what the body does and how he could help me recover... he helped me in the recovery from injury too, with certain foods I was eating. It opened my eyes."





Kane is set to lead the line as captain for England in Thursday's game against Slovenia, and the Three Lions need only a draw to top their group and book their place at the World Cup in Russia next summer.