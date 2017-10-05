Inter Considering Surprise Move for Arsenal Forward as Arsene Wenger Looks to Regenerate Side

Serie A giants Inter are considering a move for Theo Walcott as the England international begins to run down his contract at the Emirates.

Walcott is currently Arsenal's longest serving player, having joined with a lot of hype around him from Southampton in 2006. Aged just 17, many tipped Walcott to be England's next big star but he has struggled to find consistency in his decade in north London.

Now 28, he is moving into his final two years of his contact at the Emirates and Calciomercato report that Inter are more than ready to go for him if he is made available in January. The move would allow Inter winger Antonio Candreva to leave the San Siro, with Chelsea reportedly interested in him.

The Nerazzuri have reportedly been following Walcott for a while, and are said to be very keen on him. Walcott has for long been a controversial figure amongst Gooners fans, but can boast a respectable enough 107 goals in 388 games.

He would be tasked with helping the former treble winners getting back into Europe, having failed to even reach the Europa League last season after a seventh placed finish as Juventus again strolled to the league title.

However, his only silverware with Arsenal is three FA Cups, with his best goal tally in a season being 21 back in 2012/13. It's the only time in his career he's scored 20+ goals in a season in his career, but a move to San Siro would link him up with free scoring captain Mauro Icardi, who already has six goals in seven games this season, following on from 26 in 41 last year.