ITK Claims Young Tottenham Forward Has Penned New 2-Year Deal With the Club

90Min
October 05, 2017

Tottenham forward Anthony Georgiou has put pen to paper in a new two-year deal, which sees the 20-year-old stay in North London until 2019, according to a club insider. 

Twitter account Lilywhite Rose revealed that the youngster signed the new contract, which gives the club an option to further extend his stay by an extra twelve months.


Whilst the Cypriot has yet to make his mark in the Premier League with the first team, he has been a regular in the Premier League 2 for the past couple of seasons with Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino is certainly a fan of the attacker, recently naming him in the Champions League squad against APOEL Nicosia, and even gifting him his first-team debut. 


The side marched to a comfortable 3-0 win with Georgiou making a cameo appearance in the 84th minute. It should prove to be a major confidence booster for not just Georgiou, but for the other youngsters in the Spurs setup. 


Despite the strong depth in the Tottenham side, it shows that the manager is willing to give unproven talent a chance, even on a big stage such as the Champions League.

Elsa/GettyImages

This new deal, coupled with his recent debut for the club indicates that more opportunities will be on the horizon for the youngster, and it is clear evidence that he figures in Pochettino's plans for the future. 


With the Spurs side such a hard one to break into, both Georgiou and fans should be greatly encouraged by this new deal, as it shows that he is indeed a talent, and will perhaps feature in the Spurs setup again sooner rather than later.



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters