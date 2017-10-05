ITK Claims Young Tottenham Forward Has Penned New 2-Year Deal With the Club

Tottenham forward Anthony Georgiou has put pen to paper in a new two-year deal, which sees the 20-year-old stay in North London until 2019, according to a club insider.

Twitter account Lilywhite Rose revealed that the youngster signed the new contract, which gives the club an option to further extend his stay by an extra twelve months.





Whilst the Cypriot has yet to make his mark in the Premier League with the first team, he has been a regular in the Premier League 2 for the past couple of seasons with Tottenham.

This deal runs until 2019. — Lilywhite Rose (@lilywhite_rose) October 4, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino is certainly a fan of the attacker, recently naming him in the Champions League squad against APOEL Nicosia, and even gifting him his first-team debut.





The side marched to a comfortable 3-0 win with Georgiou making a cameo appearance in the 84th minute. It should prove to be a major confidence booster for not just Georgiou, but for the other youngsters in the Spurs setup.





Despite the strong depth in the Tottenham side, it shows that the manager is willing to give unproven talent a chance, even on a big stage such as the Champions League.

This new deal, coupled with his recent debut for the club indicates that more opportunities will be on the horizon for the youngster, and it is clear evidence that he figures in Pochettino's plans for the future.





With the Spurs side such a hard one to break into, both Georgiou and fans should be greatly encouraged by this new deal, as it shows that he is indeed a talent, and will perhaps feature in the Spurs setup again sooner rather than later.







