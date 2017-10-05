Man Utd Summer Signing Insists Relationship With Jose Mourinho Remains Fine Despite Slow Start

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has insisted that the relationship between himself and Jose Mourinho is not strained, despite the 23-year-old's lack of first team action this season.

Lindelof signed for Benfica for a fee of around £30m in the summer, but has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League - with Mourinho keeping him for European competition and the Carabao Cup thus far after some shaky pre-season performances.

The Sweden international has only made the United bench once in the league this season, sitting comfortably behind Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in the pecking order, but the young centre-back admitted that he's ready to fight for his place.

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Expressen during the current international break, he said: "I feel no stress. I'm in one of the world's best clubs, it's clear that it's tough competition. But it may have the time it takes."

Lindelof refused to elaborate much on his relationship with United boss Mourinho, but insisted that he had no issues with the famously prickly Portuguese manager - saying: "It's between me and him. But we talk and have a good dialogue."

With a number of media outlets criticising Lindelof's performances in his limited game time in England, the young Swede was asked whether he was aware of what was being written about him, replying: "Why would I do that? I do not care what they are writing. I do not even know what they are writing."





Sweden face Luxembourg and a trip to the Netherlands in the coming days as they look to secure a place at the 2018 World Cup, sitting one point behind group leaders France and three points ahead of the Netherlands - who are hunting them down for the group's playoff place.