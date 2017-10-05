Manchester Rivals Set to Battle it Out for Signature of MLS & England U21 Star Jack Harrison

New York City FC starlet Jack Harrison made the headlines earlier this week with his first call up to Aidy Boothroyd's England U21 squad.

Harrison received praise from illustrious teammates past and present in David Villa and Frank Lampard when he became a surprise inclusion in the squad to face Scotland and Andorra in the Euro 2019 qualifiers.

The 20-year-old winger moved across the pond four years, after leaving Manchester United's academy, where he worked his way up through the ranks at United alongside Marcus Rashford.

Congrats golden boy for the call up to the @England U21 National Team. @Harrison_Jack11 https://t.co/qFgsSFB38I — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) October 1, 2017

Fresh from his international recognition, Harrison - who was a number one draft pick over in the States - is now the subject of interest from his former club United and rivals Man City.





After impressing in MLS under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira with his mercurial performances and maturity, it seems inevitable that the young star will come back to the Premier League to further his career.

With Manchester City and New York City linked by owners the City Football Group, it seems likely that the blue side of Manchester could be the midfielder's next employers, should he choose to leave the MLS.

Jack Harrison's NYCFC career:



4,499 minutes played

57 appearances

51 starts

14 goals

10 assists



Welcome to the England U21 squad! pic.twitter.com/YvQvL0eTug — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) October 2, 2017

A source apparently told as much to The Sun, while also claiming that Jose Mourinho's side maintain an interest in their former youth teammer.

“City will have first dibs on Harrison at New York if he continues his rapid progress," the source said.

“It's sure to rub United up the wrong way after what happened to him as a kid. He's having a great time over in the US.

“City are hearing positive things from the execs in New York and that Harrison is an exciting late bloomer.”

The young lions host neighbours Scotland at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, having drawn one and won one in their previous two outings.