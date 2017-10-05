Napoli's Insigne Reveals Truth About Barca Contact & Claims Juventus Turned Him Down as Youngster

October 05, 2017

Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has revealed that Barcelona made contact over a possible transfer during the summer, but insists Napoli remain the right team for him.

The 26 year-old netted 18 goals for the Ciucciarelli last season, and his partnership with Dries Mertens has seen Napoli become one of the most formidable attacking sides in Europe over the past couple of seasons.

As reported by Calciomercato, Insigne spoke of his admiration of Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, and the situation surrounding Barcelona in the summer. His agent, Mino Raiola, had actually offered the winger to Barcelona after Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, with many experts claiming Insigne was the prefect replacement for the Brazilian.

Speaking to Rai Sport while away with the Italian national team, he said: “I am proud to have stayed here at Napoli.Barcelona are the best team in the world. I’d love to have played with Messi and Suarez but I am happy in Naples and I’ve stayed to win trophies."


Insigne also revealed that his dedication to Napoli in part stems from the fact that they took a chance on him as a youngster when other teams deemed him too slight.

"When I was younger Torino and Inter refused to sign because I was too little. Good for me, I’ve now fulfilled my dream to play for Napoli," he added.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He goes onto say how Sarri's influence at Napoli has helped the team improve considerably, and how he enjoys playing under the Italian.

“He studies everything, he knows everything about our opponents. His training sessions are heavy but we always train with a smile on our face. We have fun when we play."

Napoli currently sit in first place thanks to Insigne and co, with Juventus two points behind after seven games. Before the Serie A commences again however, Insigne will be lining up for the national team, who face Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier on Friday in Turin.

