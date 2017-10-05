Newcastle Star Pulls Out of Ghana National Squad After Failing to Overcome Calf Problem

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has pulled out of the Ghana squad after failing to recover from a calf problem.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club permanently from Chelsea in the summer, sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at St. James' Park last Sunday, as reported by Goal.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

It is too early to say how long the injury will keep him out of action for, but he has had to pull out for Ghana, which is bad news given that they have already lost Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Agyepong, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful.





The Black Stars are to face Uganda over the international break in their penultimate World Cup qualifier and they need to win to ensure the best possible chance of getting to Russia.

They currently lie third in their group of four on five points - which is two behind second-placed Uganda and four behind group leaders Egypt.

Newcastle will be hoping the former Porto youngster isn't out for any of their upcoming Premier League games - the Magpies face Southampton, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth in their next four and offer real opportunity for points.





Atsu has started six out of seven games in the league so far, returning a goal and an assist for Rafael Benitez's side.