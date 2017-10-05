PHOTOS: Michael Keane Apologises After Damaging £10,000 of Camera Equipment With Medicine Ball Throw

Everton and England defender Michael Keane was left red faced on Wednesday as he accidentally launched a medicine ball towards a group of photographers, damaging a £10,000 camera lens that belonged to one of the group.

The incident took place as Keane and his England colleagues were preparing for Thursday night's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley, with the 24-year-old immediately going over to apologise for his wayward throw and check that AFP snapper Olly Greenwood was okay.

Michael Keane forced to apologise to photographer as he breaks £10k-worth of camera equipment with medicine ball https://t.co/To3LGSds1I pic.twitter.com/aR1QVMgrTO — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 4, 2017

Other photographers caught the aftermath on their cameras. A report from the Daily Mail explained that the FA were quick to assist Greenwood and immediately offered to pay for the damaged equipment.

Of the accident, the Mail also quoted a witness, who said, "The balls were flying around and as Michael threw his high, he realised it was going too far. He shouted, 'Heads, heads, heads'. It smashed into the equipment. The guy seemed shocked.

"Michael came straight over. It was an unfortunate accident. It was good of him to seek out the photographer to make sure he was okay."

He also made a point of finding him after training to apologise personally. Real touch of class. https://t.co/8l5XyDwX0j — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) October 5, 2017

It was further reported that Keane also looked for Greenwood after the session as well.

Just one more win from either of their remaining two games will be enough to secure England's automatic passage to the World Cup in Russia next summer. Should Slovakia fail to win both of their last two games, even just a single point will suffice for the Three Lions.

Ahead of this last set of fixtures, Belgium are the only European country, other than the hosts, to have already secured qualification.