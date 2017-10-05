Report Claims Newcastle United Takeover Could Be Completed by End of the Year

October 05, 2017

In what could be terrific news for Newcastle United fans, a report has suggested that financial entrepreneur Amanda Staveley's speculated interest in helping to facilitate a takeover of the club could be completed before the end of the year. 

According to Arab News Report, the financier plans to use Arabian Gulf money to fund the investment. 

Furthermore, an extract from the site read: “A source close to Staveley told Arab News that her interest in Newcastle was at an early stage, that there had been no talks yet with Mike Ashley, the current owner, and that she was still interested in other clubs in the EPL.

"But it was also indicated that a deal could be done relatively quickly, if serious talks got underway, possibly by the end of the year."

Current owner Mike Ashley has come under much scrutiny in recent years for his controversial management of the club and other business activities, and is incredibly unpopular with the Newcastle fans.

It is believed Staveley, who was in attendance as Newcastle drew 1-1 at home to Liverpool, was one of Sheikh Mansour's key advisers in his takeover of fellow Premier League club in 2008. That investment has seen City sky-rocket to the top of English football with the realistic prospect of European domination.

Newcastle, it seems, are ripe for investment and already have DNA of success in their club with a huge supporter base and top class manager in Rafa Benitez.

