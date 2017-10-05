Restrictive Chinese Government Could Pull Plug on AC Milan Owner's Investment in the Club

90Min
October 05, 2017

The owner of AC MIlan Yonghong Li could see his investment in the club recalled by the Chinese government as part of their crackdown on foreign expenditures.

The businessman purchased the club along with Sino-Europe Sports earlier this year, but his partners backed out and Mr. Li completed the 740m purchase thanks to a loan from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

There will be a congress on October 18 where the Communist Party will announce new restrictions on foreign investments.


As reported by Libero, via Football Italia, the Rossoneri could find themselves in a spot of bother, with 200m in danger of being recalled.


Milan need to pay back Elliott’s €253m by next October and if it isn't paid, then all of part of club is in danger of being transferred to the hedge fund.

Mr. Li is understood to be after securing other investors to help share the financial burden, as a means of getting round the difficult situation.

Milan's neighbours Inter were also taken over recently by Chinese investors Suning Holding Group but it is understood that they will be unaffected by the new restrictions.

The Rossoneri aren't going so well in terms of football of late - the club lie seventh in Serie A after losing three games already out of seven.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters