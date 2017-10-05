Ronald Koeman Hoping International Break Can Reduce Pressure After Nightmare Start to Season

Ronald Koeman says he is relieved to see the international break after a real poor start to the new season with Everton.

The Toffees boss is a man under pressure at Goodison Park after his team lost in poor fashion against Burnley at the weekend - meaning they have now won just two of their last 11 in all competitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

They currently sit 16th in the Premier League table after seven games on seven points, and Dutchman Koeman admits the international break is coming at a good time for his struggling side.

As quoted by the Sun, he said: "Maybe, sometimes, it is good for everyone to freshen up. Sometimes if you have a defeat and don’t have the players to train, it is more frustrating.





"It is all about the result at the weekend. Of course, you like to work with the players every day to improve the team, but maybe in this situation it is good to have the break."

Koeman has been at the helm at Goodison since June 2016 after taking over from Roberto Martinez after impressing at Southampton.





Last season was a decent enough first campaign in charge, with the club finishing seventh in the league - the expectation for this season, especially having spent so much money on new players in the summer, was to break the mould of the top six but that is looking quite unlikely at this early stage.