Soccer

Ronald Koeman Hoping International Break Can Reduce Pressure After Nightmare Start to Season

31 minutes ago

Ronald Koeman says he is relieved to see the international break after a real poor start to the new season with Everton.

The Toffees boss is a man under pressure at Goodison Park after his team lost in poor fashion against Burnley at the weekend - meaning they have now won just two of their last 11 in all competitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

They currently sit 16th in the Premier League table after seven games on seven points, and Dutchman Koeman admits the international break is coming at a good time for his struggling side.

As quoted by the Sun, he said: "Maybe, sometimes, it is good for everyone to freshen up. Sometimes if you have a defeat and don’t have the players to train, it is more frustrating.


"It is all about the result at the weekend. Of course, you like to work with the players every day to improve the team, but maybe in this situation it is good to have the break."

Koeman has been at the helm at Goodison since June 2016 after taking over from Roberto Martinez after impressing at Southampton.


Last season was a decent enough first campaign in charge, with the club finishing seventh in the league - the expectation for this season, especially having spent so much money on new players in the summer, was to break the mould of the top six but that is looking quite unlikely at this early stage.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters