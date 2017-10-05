Stuart Pearce Urges Under-Fire Joe Hart to 'Get Nastier' in Order to Banish Nerves

90Min
October 05, 2017

Stuart Pearce has claimed Joe Hart is suffering from a bout of nerves at the moment, and has urged him to 'get nastier' in order to get back to his old self.

The former Nottingham Forest captain has watched on this season as the West Ham stopper has shipped goal after goal, and people are beginning to tout Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford and Fraser Forster to replace him as England number one.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, as quoted by HITC, Pearce said: "He’s under a bit of pressure, but he’s got to rise to that challenge. It surprises me that, at the age he’s at, he’s got 70-odd caps.

 

"He should be the stand-alone goalkeeper, like how we look at Buffon playing for Italy; you think there’s no challengers, you’re there, you’ve got everything, you’re composed. I just see with Joe…a bit of nervousness.

"I spoke with Joe a while back and I said to him at the European Championships last summer, the ball went in the back of the net against Iceland, and he didn’t get up and berate his back line. I think Joe probably needs a bit of nastiness in his game."

England manager Gareth Southgate has a decision to make with regards to who he chooses between the sticks against Slovenia on Thursday - Hart's poor form with West Ham may finally see someone else given a chance after his reign as number one for the past seven years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters