Soccer

VIDEO: Paulinho's Reputation at Barcelona Continues to Soar as Footage Shows Him Injuring Neymar

an hour ago

Barcelona fans will be delighted to hear that their new signing Paulinho has managed to leave Neymar hobbling off the pitch after a heavy challenge in international training.

After fans launched an unnecessary attack on the club after the 29-year-old's signing, he has become somewhat of a cult hero after netting two goals so far and becoming a key player in Valverde's new system.

And now, as the video footage shows, the midfielder inflicted pain onto former Barcelona star Neymar, much to the delight of the Blaugrana fans.

Although the injury doesn't seem to be as serious as Barca fans hoped, the sentiment is enough to make them fall in love with the Brazilian even more.

The PSG winger, however, was unable to complete training following the challenge, so it remains to be seen whether he will line up against Bolivia on Thursday in their World Cup qualifier.

With Brazil having already qualified for the World Cup next year, it is likely they will rest key players in order to eliminate the risk of them picking up injuries. Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is set to captain the side after a whole host of players have lead the South American side over the course of their qualifying campaign.

