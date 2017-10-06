Claudio Ranieri Denies Player Rift Stories From Leicester Days as He Rebuilds Career in France

Ex-Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, currently at the helm of Nantes, is aiming to overachieve once more with the club residing in 4th place in Ligue 1.

The Italian won over the hearts of the English fans and media by writing the greatest underdog story of all time with Leicester City. After winning the Premier League in 2015/16, his consequent sacking in February of 2017 sparked outrage - with rumours of the players turning against him.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, speaking to French Paper L'Equipe, Ranieri, more than half a year on since his departure, dismissed the rumours of the players forcing his removal.





“I was sacked because of the results," he said. "I don’t believe that story, and even if it were true, it’s not my problem, it would be the players.

"If they did it, which I don’t believe they did, it’s their problem, because when I had a problem with a manager, I used to go talk to his face. At Leicester, no one ever came to tell me anything”

5 - Top 5 win rate among current Ligue 1 managers:

🇪🇸Emery / 74%

🇮🇹Ranieri / 61%

🇵🇹Jardim / 60%

🇫🇷Genesio / 55%

🇨🇭Favre / 54%

Eclecticism. pic.twitter.com/LUNKqSUMKt — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 2, 2017

Returning to football management with Nantes, Ranieri has once again made his side hard to beat, winning five of his opening league games and drawing immediate comparisons with the style of play that won Leicester the title.

Having finished seventh last season, Ranieri is hoping to guide the squad to European football.

When asked about the comparisons to his former club, Ranieri said: "Were the Leicester squad easy to manage? Yes, very much so. Like here, in Nantes.

"They’re players who want to progress. When I see one or two who are too happy about themselves, it makes me go crazy.”