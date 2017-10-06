Colombia International Yerry Mina on the Verge of January Move to Barcelona

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Colombia international Yerry Mina from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian side expecting a move either in January or after the upcoming summer's World Cup.

Making six appearances for the Colombian national team and scoring once, Mina is highly rated by the Catalan giants - who they see as the long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. At just 23 years of age, Mina has shown great potential in his career so far, making over 100 club appearances with Sante Fe and Palmeiras.

Gal Schweizer/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have already come to an agreement with Palmeiras over the transfer of Mina to the Camp Nou for €19m. Paid in two instalments, €9m of which will be paid in January with €10m paid as of July 1st, 2018.

This means that Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has the opportunity to bring Mina to Spain in January to bolster his defensive options. Currently armed with Pique, Umtiti, Mascherano and Vermaelen, Valverde may have to sanction the exit of one centre back to bring Mina into the fold.

Friedemann Vogel/GettyImages

The most likely of these would be Thomas Vermaelen, who is struggling for game time and at 31 years of age is on the decline. Unable to even make the second team, Vermaelen has been linked with a move back to England - with Everton reportedly interested given their defensive struggles.





Mina could benefit from being brought in at the start of 2018 and given time to acclimatise to the country. With the culture, attitudes and philosophy of Barcelona being so important, an earlier move would make Mina's imminent transition to Spanish football much smoother and give Valverde a fresh option in defence.