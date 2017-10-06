Cristiano Ronaldo Request Could Dash West Ham's Hopes of Signing William Carvalho

West Ham may find themselves frustrated by a particular request from Cristiano Ronaldo if Real Madrid decide to act in his favour.

According to notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, the Portuguese superstar has asked that his club make a move for his compatriot William Carvahlho.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The midfielder, now attached to Portuguese side Sporting CP, has been quite impressive for both club and country in recent times and is being monitored by several clubs around Europe.

West Ham, one such club, came pretty close to signing the player during the last transfer window, but the deal ultimately fell through. They are expected to continue their pursuit of the Portugal international, who is thought to still want a move to London.

If Don Balon are to be believed, though, Ronaldo has given Madrid's bosses his take on who they should sign when players become available next year, and has highlighted Carvalho as one they should focus on.

William Carvalho: Has won possession in the middle third more times (201) than any other Liga NOS since the start of last season pic.twitter.com/htzLGRN1EB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 6, 2017

Real manager Zinedine Zidane is also said to be an admirer of the 38-time capped player, who he sees as someone who could come in and provide competition for Casemiro, as well as hand the club more depth in midfield.

It would certainly be hard for Carvalho to turn down a move to Madrid in favour of the Hammers, who have been struggling for most of the season. And such a request from Ronaldo would all but end their hopes of signing the talented midfield man for good.