Ex-Chelsea & Real Star Ricardo Carvalho Handed Suspended Jail Term Over Spanish Tax Fraud

Ricardo Carvalho has been slapped with a suspended prison sentence relating to tax fraud that the Chelsea legend committed during his Real Madrid days.

The centre-back, who now plies his trade in the Far East with Shanghai SIPG, was handed a seven-month jail term and ordered to pay a €142,822 fine by Madrid's magistrate court, as reported by Sky Sports.

However, given that Spanish criminal law does not expect individuals handed a sentence under two years to actually spend time in prison, Carvalho will not have to up sticks from China and carry out his punishment behind bars.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Carvalho had dodged tax returns totalling €545,981 across the years 2011 and 2012, which fell during his three-year spell with Los Blancos under current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has also been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities, but is yet to stand trial despite being summoned to appear in court over his own allegations.

The Spanish prosecution offence had ordered that Carvalho should face a year in prison and pay €300,000 in fines for his own case but, after being found guilty of his offences, the judiciary opted to cut short his suspended sentence and reduce his fine.

That verdict came off the back of Carvalho accepting that he had conned Spain's tax authorities out of a handsome sum, and that he would pay back the amount in full requested by the magistrate.

Carvalho won three Premier League titles and two League Cups during his time with Chelsea, while his stint at Santiago Bernabeu saw him land 2012's La Liga trophy and the 2011 Copa Del Rey.

The 39-year-old was also part of the Portugal squad that succeeded in lifting the Euro 2016 trophy - the country's first success at a major international tournament - 15 months ago.

