FanView: Will September Be Viewed as a Pivotal Month in Aston Villa's Promotion Charge?

September was always going to be a huge month for Aston Villa after their somewhat disastrous start to the campaign, which saw them pick up just a point in their opening three games.

And with matches against the likes of Brentford, Bolton and Burton in September, it was essential that Villa picked up points before a tough run of fixtures in October and November.

Record: (4W, 2D, 1L)

Villa began the month in same disappointing manner they ended August, and drew their opening two games against Brentford and Middlesbrough, both of which were played at Villa Park.

Even more frustratingly, the Villans played over an hour against 10 men when they hosted Middlesbrough.

Yet, with the pressure growing on Steve Bruce Villa responded emphatically and won their following four league games, against Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Burton and Bolton.

The only disappointing aspect for the claret and blue side, was being eliminated from the League Cup, where they crashed out against Middlesbrough.

However, given the heavy fixture load in the Championship, it could well come as a blessing in disguise for Bruce.

League Position

Villa began the month in 18th place and were seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Yet, after the double draw against Brentford and Middlesbrough, Villa found themselves five points off the play-off places and nine points off the top two.

Thankfully, Villa's upswing in results saw them surge up the table and the Midlands club finished September in seventh place.

Villa are now just a point off the play-offs and four points behind Wolves in second.

Gaining Momentum

The Villans' four consecutive wins have change the atmosphere around the club, and fans are now discussing the players' impressive performances, rather than criticising them.

There seems to be a new sense of belief in the squad, compared with the deer in the headlights look, so often adopted by players during the early days of the season.

With the upswing in results, the pressure on Steve Bruce has significantly decreased, yet, has not completely disappeared.

The 56-year-old deserves credit for shifting the negative atmosphere which was threatening to engulf Villa's season.

Player of the Month

A number of Villa players enjoyed a great month in September, including: Sam Johnstone, John Terry and Kienan Davis.

However, Villa's Player of the Month is undoubtedly Albert Adomah. The winger's inclusion at left-midfield is one of the biggest factors in Villa's changing fortunes.





Adomah's ability to cut inside on his right foot has created space and chances for others. The 29-year-old also netted four goals during September, including the opening goal in two seperate games.



