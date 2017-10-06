Former West Ham Goalkeeper Shaka Hislop Claims Roma Star Will Join Manchester United

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has said that Roma's star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini will make the move to Manchester United.

The Italy international was impressive for Sassuolo last season causing Roma to activate a buy-back clause in his contract, but plenty of Premier League clubs have also shown an interest in the 21-year-old with Jose Mourinho having one of the strongest links.

Hislop who also played for Newcastle, Reading and Portsmouth has told ESPN FC, via the Daily Star, that Pellegrini would be an ideal fit at Manchester United and he can't see him going anywhere else.

He said: “[He is] A ball-playing, very technical midfielder. I think he will [go to Man United]. I think this makes a whole lot of sense.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

“If you’ve got big money to spend, he’s the kind of player you want to spend it on. Manchester United do, they have a need.

“I think it makes a whole lot of sense for player and club.”

Pellegrini played an important part in Sassuolo's season after scoring six goals and assisting a further seven in 28 league appearances during the last campaign and he has already turned provider once during the four league games he has played back at Roma.

Elsa/GettyImages

The Red Devils are expected to spend big again next summer despite shelling out for Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic during the most resent window as Mourinho looks to turn the club back into a super power not only in England but the rest of Europe as well.

That mission is already taking shape with Manchester United currently in second place only behind Manchester City on goal difference.





They will take on Liverpool away after the international break as they attempt to take over at the top of the table.