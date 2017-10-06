'I Don't Understand It' - Former Milan Owner Silvio Berlusconi Hits Out at Club's Transfer Policy

Controversial former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has criticised the way his former club's summer transfer business.

Berlusconi owned the Italian side for 30 years, before selling to Chinese investors earlier this year, as he claimed running the club was proving too much as he became and octogenarian.

Now on the outside looking in, the ex-Italy Prime Minister claims to be quite perplexed by Milan's transfer dealings.

The Rossoneri saw to it that a flurry of players came in during the window, with 10 being permanent and another four joining on loan. Yet they already trail Serie A leaders Napoli by nine points and sit in the seventh spot on the league table.

“I didn’t understand their transfer campaign," Berlusconi told Corriere della Sera.

“I’ve never seen a team change eleven players. With all that money, you couldn’t buy a top player?

“Explain to me how Suso and [Giacomo] Bonaventura stay on the bench when they’re the two most technically gifted players?"

Berlusconi was baffled by the club's decision to give former Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci the captaincy, also going on to reveal that current coach Vincenzo Montella was not his choice.

“They gave the captain’s armband to a player [Leonardo Bonucci] who was a symbol of Juventus for years," he added. "[Riccardo] Montolivo is there, the armband was entrusted to him.

Berlusconi also revealed quite remarkably that he never approved of current manager Vincenzo Montella, and preferred former head coach Cristian Brocchi. However, he appeared to claim the decision was taken out of his hands towards the end of his tenure, as he suffered with ill health.

“I wanted Brocchi to stay on the bench, but I was in a hospital bed between life and death and they told me Montella.”