'I Don't Understand It' - Former Milan Owner Silvio Berlusconi Hits Out at Club's Transfer Policy

90Min
October 06, 2017

Controversial former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has criticised the way his former club's summer transfer business.

Berlusconi owned the Italian side for 30 years, before selling to Chinese investors earlier this year, as he claimed running the club was proving too much as he became and octogenarian. 

Now on the outside looking in, the ex-Italy Prime Minister claims to be quite perplexed by Milan's transfer dealings.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

The Rossoneri saw to it that a flurry of players came in during the window, with 10 being permanent and another four joining on loan. Yet they already trail Serie A leaders Napoli by nine points and sit in the seventh spot on the league table.

“I didn’t understand their transfer campaign," Berlusconi told Corriere della Sera.

“I’ve never seen a team change eleven players. With all that money, you couldn’t buy a top player?

“Explain to me how Suso and [Giacomo] Bonaventura stay on the bench when they’re the two most technically gifted players?"

Berlusconi was baffled by the club's decision to give former Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci the captaincy, also going on to reveal that current coach Vincenzo Montella was not his choice.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“They gave the captain’s armband to a player [Leonardo Bonucci] who was a symbol of Juventus for years," he added. "[Riccardo] Montolivo is there, the armband was entrusted to him.

Berlusconi also revealed quite remarkably that he never approved of current manager Vincenzo Montella, and preferred former head coach Cristian Brocchi. However, he appeared to claim the decision was taken out of his hands towards the end of his tenure, as he suffered with ill health.

“I wanted Brocchi to stay on the bench, but I was in a hospital bed between life and death and they told me Montella.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters