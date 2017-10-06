Leicester's Daniel Amartey to Captain Ghana Against Uganda With Ayews Missing After Bust-Up

October 06, 2017

Leicester will captain Ghana in their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda in what could be a pivotal game for their campaign. A win against Uganda could see them rise above the opposition in the table, and put them in a good place to qualify. 

Following Asamoah Gyan's late exit from the squad due to injury, the Leicester man will be given the armband by Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah. With Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan missing, and second deputy skipper Agyeman Badu also absent from the squad, the responsibility falls on Amartey's shoulders. 

As revealed by ghanasoccernet.com, Amartey has emerged as the front-runner for the captaincy given Ghana's long injury list. Having made three appearances for the Foxes this season, Amartey has impressed but has struggled to break through into the first team on a regular basis. 

In a must-win game for Ghana, in what will be a true test of Amartey's abilities and a chance he must take - especially from a leadership role. Five of the 11 players who beat Congo 5-1 in Brazaville have all been ruled out, leaving the Ghana squad in tatters. 

A win against Uganda would make second place qualification into the third round likely, where teams will contest in another round of group stage matches - with the winner of each group qualifying for the World Cup. 

Leicester are set to play West Brom upon returning from the international break, and Amartey will be keen to leave an impression in this match that puts him in contention for a starting place. 

