Liverpool Look Set to Unveil Honorary Kenny Dalglish Stand Against Manchester United

Liverpool are preparing to unveil the newly-named Kenny Dalglish Stand against Manchester United next Saturday, as the club honour one of their greatest-ever players.

The Reds announced earlier this year that the current Centenary Stand would be renamed after the former player, manager and club servant in recognition of the Scot's contribution to Liverpool, both on and off the field.

The 66-year-old netted 118 times during 355 appearances for the Reds following his move from Celtic in 1977.

#LFC will celebrate the official unveiling of the Kenny Dalglish Stand to fans at the clash with Manchester United: https://t.co/4chM2EmHwM pic.twitter.com/eWHCTS9qsI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2017

Dalglish fast became a club legend as he took a starring role in Liverpool's success during the 1970s and 80s, as the Reds won six league titles, four League Cups and three European Cups.

He became the team's manager in 1985, winning three First Division titles and two FA Cups, before moving on to manage the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Celtic.

Dalglish has since returned to Anfield in a number of backroom roles and was re-appointed manager in 2011, before becoming a club director in 2013.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His love for the club has called for a knighthood to be award following his immeasurable work to helping the families affected by the events at Hillsborough in 1989, which claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans.

Work on signage for the stand is almost complete and the club hope to unveil the honour before their clash with Manchester United. A unique mosaic will also be unveiled before kick-off in the Kenny Dalglish stand and the Kop dedicated to the Scot.