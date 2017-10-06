Liverpool Looking to Secure Signing of Paris Saint-Germain Midfielder During January Window

Liverpool have been linked with a potential deal for Paris Saint-Germain's £26m-rated Javier Pastore as they look to increase their creativity in midfield.

PSG will be forced to offload a number of players during both transfer windows as they attempt to balance their books to remain within Financial Fair Play rules after they shelled out s record-breaking €222m for Neymar, with Kylian Mbappe set tp become a permanent feature in July after he completes his loan from Monaco.

Liverpool have been interested in Pastore for sometime now and reports from Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, via Sky Sports, suggest that he is open to a move away from the Ligue 1 giants.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

The midfielder struggled with several injuries last season which saw him make just 15 league appearances where he made five assists.

Back in August PSG boss Unai Emery drew attention to Pastore's injury record but confirmed he did have a place in the side, saying: “For the last two seasons, Javier has suffered injuries that have not allowed him to play regularly. For me, the most important thing is that he be ready to be in the team.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“He brings us a lot in attack but he knows he also needs to help in terms of winning the ball back. He has his place in the team, for sure.”

However Neymar's arrival has taken that potential return away and with Chelsea also showing an interest the Argentina international could be making the switch to the Premier League in the new year.



