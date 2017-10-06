Liverpool & Wales Keeper Danny Ward Raves About Teammate Ben Woodburn's Versatility

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn is getting hit with praise from all angles at the moment.

The 17-year-old Welsh star became the club's youngest-ever scorer last November, and has the looks of a future world class star about him.

Despite his young age, Woodburn has also been strutting his stuff at international level, most recently carving out a remarkable assist for Hal Robson-Kanu during Wales' 2-0 win against Moldova on Thursday.

Liverpool and Wales teammate Danny Ward is one of Woodburn's biggest fans, and describes him as a great fit in just about any position.

"He takes it all in and you can see that from the way he can play a number of positions seamlessly," Ward told LFCTV (via the Echo). "I don’t think I know what his position should be!

"He can play as a No.8, a No.10, on the wings or as a No.9 and he seems to know every position perfectly. Tactically, he is very, very bright for someone who is only 17.

"You forget sometimes that he is only 17, he’s still a boy. But obviously he’s got qualities that everyone can see and he's taken that on to the international stage."

Ward reckons Woodburn could develop into one of the world's best as long as he stays humble, something he believes that comes naturally to the youngster.

"It’s just a case of him not getting carried away. I don’t think he would ever be like that because he's a grounded lad," he continued.





"He’s just got to keep learning from the manager and and the players that we’ve got who can be great role models for him.

"Hopefully that can develop him into a top, top player. The world could be his oyster. Hopefully he gets there."