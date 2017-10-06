Michael Owen Tweets About His Boredom Watching England & it Backfires Horribly

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the undisputed king of the boring, mundane and unperceptive comment - one Michael Owen. The man whose helicopter flight over Dubai can be used to put patients into a medically-induced coma.

Once such an exciting player, viewers have been complaining about Owen's tedious approach to punditry on BT Sport for years.

Imagine their shock then, when the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle striker actually criticised something other than himself for being deathly dull.

Tonight has reminded me why I've hardly watched an international match in a couple of years. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) October 5, 2017

In fairness, Owen was right. England and Slovenia put on one of the worst sporting spectacles in recent memory.

The two teams' stodgy, uninspiring garbage even forced the Wembley fans to entertain themselves by throwing paper planes at the pitch.

However, Twitter isn't the place just to agree with someone when the opportunity for a good joke comes around, and several users decided to take out their frustrations on Owen, to great amusement.

They’re more boring than you eating skips in Halfords — K Fabs (@KevFabs) October 5, 2017

It's almost a boring as you, thought you'd be a fan — Matt Crosby (@mattcrosby94) October 5, 2017

You should be the half time entertainment Michael, really liven things up — KW (@CostockFox) October 5, 2017

If you were commentating Michael we really would be in a world of trouble tbh — Dale Bridges (@DaleB_) October 5, 2017

Oh well, at least Michael managed to inadvertently liven things up with some off the field entertainment for the fans.

Meanwhile England laboured to a late 1-0 win, with disappointing performances from 'playmaker' Raheem Sterling, insipid defensive midfield duo Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson and the invisible Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

You know you're in trouble when even Michael Owen is more entertaining.