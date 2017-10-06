Paris Saint-Germain Eye Summer Move for Arsenal Wantaway Alexis Sanchez Despite FFP Requirements

Paris Saint-Germain are pursuing the signing of Alexis Sanchez next summer, who will be available on a free transfer, should he not sign a new deal at the Emirates.

The French club attempted a late swoop for the Chilean in the last transfer window, as did Manchester City, with the Premier League club coming closest to securing a deal.

However, now PSG have emerged as favourites to sign Sanchez, who will be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal on the first day of 2018.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, the deal could come at a cost for a current Paris star, who would be offloaded to meet FIFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

According to Le Parisien, Edinson Cavani - who has hit the headlines for a public fall out with new signing Neymar - could be forced to leave the club to make way for Sanchez.

Despite scoring 11 goals in just as many games so far this season, Cavani could be exiled from the club due to his supposed feud with the world-record signing.

Cavani's rejection of a €1m bonus in order to stand down from penalty duty to allow Neymar to take them, may have been the last straw for the board, who will look to profit on their investment of £58m into the Uruguayan in 2013.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Having played with Neymar for one season during his time at Barcelona, Sanchez became close friends with the Brazilian, which could play a pivotal role in his destination next summer.





The French report even claims Neymar Sanchez on his personal 'wish list' for future transfer business - along with the sale of Cavani of course.

However, departures to accommodate the Arsenal forward would likely be done more through necessity, as PSG must balance their wage bill to avoid any conflict with footballs governing bodies.



