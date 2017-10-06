Paul Merson Slates Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Claims He's 'Fortunate to Play for England'

90Min
October 06, 2017

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has slated Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's recent performances, as the new Liverpool man suffered another dismal display for England against Slovenia.  

Oxlade-Chamberlain had failed to earn a first team spot in his favoured midfield role again last season at Arsenal, and after fearing that he was in danger of not fulfilling his potential he secure a £35m move to Liverpool in the summer. 

That transfer hasn't done much to improve his form however and after four appearances for the Reds, none of which have been starts, he is yet to make much of a contribution.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Merson, meanwhile, claimed on Sky Sports that the 23-year-old is lucky to even be included in the Three Lions set up.

He said: "You look in midfield and Oxlade-Chamberlain will be very fortunate to play. In my day and age he wouldn’t even be in the squad. 

"That’s the problem now, the squad virtually picks itself. There’s not a huge amount of depth and it is harder to get out of the squad than it is to get in it."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

England boss Gareth Southgate meanwhile candidly admitted that there are some players in the national side that 'do not deserve to be there'.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was subbed off during the 64th minute of an extremely dull England display on Thursday against Slovenia, kicking a water bottle in frustration after walking past Southgate. 

Harry Kane's 94th minute winner was the only goal of the game which saw the Three Lions qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

