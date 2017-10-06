Toby Alderweireld Reveals Teammate He 'Can Hardly Play Without' at Tottenham

October 06, 2017

Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld has joked that if he ever leaves Spurs he will have to take centre-back partner Jan Vertonghen with him, as the pair have become inseparable on the field. 

The two Belgian internationals are one of the best defensive partnerships in the world right now and have been dominating the backline in the Premier League for some time now under manager Mauricio Pochettino. 

Alderweireld's future with Spurs has become a little unclear recently, after new contract talks hit a snag. However, it seems unlikely he will want to leave the club when his connection to his centre back partner is so strong.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He joked to DH.be: "I can hardly play without him [Vertonghen] now. If I move to another club, he will have to follow me.”

The duo have not only been impressive in the Premier League but in the Champions League as well where they have won all of their matches. However, their true test will be against Real Madrid later this month. 

Doug Pensinger/GettyImages

Vertonghen is looking to cement his place in the national history books, and he could become Belgium's all-time appearance holder if he plays in both of Belgium's remaining World Cup qualifiers in October.

He is one cap behind current holder Jan Ceulemans who played 96 games and with Belgium already qualified for the World Cup next year he has plenty of opportunity to reach that target and Alderweireld is confident he can do it. 

He said: "It's great for Jan that he can reach such a record. He still has many good years ahead of him for the Devils. As time goes by we have become true friends."

Belgium face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus in their final qualifying games.


