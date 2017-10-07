Arsenal Submit 'Official €16m Bid' for Young Trabzonspor Star Despite Man Utd Interest

It appears that Arsene Wenger intends on continuing his knack for bringing in young stars at a reasonable price, as it is being reported that Arsenal have made a bid for Trabzonspor’s young starlet, Yusuf Yazici.

Prior to this, it was being reported that Manchester United were favourites to acquire the signature of the young man. However, according to Sport Witness, Arsenal have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals by submitting an official bid.

Yazici burst onto the scene last season with some eye-catching displays that caught the attention of some major clubs. He finished the season with four goals and 31 chances created for Trabzonspor which led teams to keep a close eye on him.

Despite the attention he garnered from the performances of last season, Trabzonspor managed to keep a hold of him over the summer, and plan on keeping him until at least the end of this season. The bid submitted from Arsenal has elicited some excitement in the Yazici camp, but no positive or negative response to the bid has been provided by Trabzonspor.

The report claims that no matter the bid tabled, Trabzonspor intend on keeping hold of their starlet for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, we know that in today’s football, money talks. If Yazici keeps on putting on eye-catching displays, this may spark a bidding war between Europe’s biggest stars as they look to unearth another young talent.