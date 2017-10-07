Bayern Munich Sweat Over Thiago Fitness After Midfielder Picks Up Injury on International Duty

Jupp Heynckes may be without one of his main midfield options when he returns to the Bayern Munich dugout against Freiburg next Saturday, after Thiago Alcantara withdrew from the Spanish national squad following an ankle knock in Friday's 3-0 win over Albania.

The midfielder played the whole ninety minutes against Albania, scoring the final goal as La Roja secured their place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

🚨 OFFICIAL | @Thiago6 to miss Israel match due to ankle injury https://t.co/d6wzEXwMDv — Selección Española (@SeFutbol) October 7, 2017

the Spanish FA announced on Saturday that Alcantara had left the Spain camp after an MRI scan revealed the midfielder had suffered sprained ankle ligaments, ruling him out of Monday night's final qualifying match in Israel.

Alacntara has featured seven times for Bayern in all competitions this season, scoring once in the 3-0 Champions League victory over Anderlecht.

Although no timescale has yet been announced on how long Alcantara will be out of action for, Heynckes will be hoping to have the former Barcelona man back sooner rather than later.

With goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and fellow midfielder Franck Ribery both expected to be out until January, the news of Alcantara's injury is something Heynckes could well have done without as he looks to rejuvenate a side that is already five points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund following an underwhelming start to the season.