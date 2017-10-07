Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Left 'Frustrated' by Club's Efforts to Sign Tottenham Star This Summer

90Min
October 07, 2017

Antonio Conte has been left frustrated by Chelsea's attempts to add to their front line over the summer, and according to The Times was upset with the club's poor attempt to sign Fernando Llorente ahead of city rivals Tottenham.

The Blues offered the Swans a meagre £5m for the 32-year-old's services - a figure which was swept aside by the Welsh outfit. Tottenham Hotspur then stepped into the mix for his signature and offered £11.5m to sway the Spaniard away from the Liberty Stadium on deadline day.

FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-DORTMUND

Chelsea's Italian boss was subsequently lead to believe that the south-west Londoners were never adamant on signing the striker, a realisation which has ultimately fuelled his discontent, given Alvaro Morata's current hamstring injury woes and the reported lack of trust in Michy Batshuayi.

Conte allegedly instructed his club to snag Llorente in January 2017, although Chelsea's hierarchy were sceptical of the player's eventual resale value and his mobility on the pitch. As a result, they were hesitant to make a substantial investment, even though the hit-man is widely recognised as a danger in the penalty area aerially.

Conte and Llorente are certainly no strangers to one another either, as the pair originally worked together during their respective stints at Serie A giants Juventus, so the confidence Conte had in Spurs' new target-man's ability in the attacking third came with some notable justification.

Chelsea take-on struggling Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture after the international break at Selhurst Park, so Conte will be hoping that the contingent he has to work with can fire on all cylinders in the scoring department after falling victim to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City prior to the domestic intermission.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters