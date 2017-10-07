Chelsea Fans Despair on Social Media as N'Golo Kante Limps Out of France Game With Hamstring Issue

90Min
October 07, 2017

It's fair to say Chelsea's defence of their Premier League title hasn't got off to the best of starts.

Antonio Conte's side have been playing catch up to the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United since their first half capitulation against Burnley on the opening day, and now they are facing a problem completely out of their control.

The curse of the international duty appears to have struck Chelsea right at the heart of their midfield, after N'Golo Kante limped out of France's World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on Saturday night.

The influential midfielder was withdrawn just past the half hour mark of the match with what seems to be a hamstring problem, and while the severity of the injury isn't yet clear, that hasn't stopped Chelsea fans from having their say on the impact this may have on their season.

Kante wasn't the only Premier League midfielder forced off by injury while on international duty on Saturday, with Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini picking up a knee injury in already qualified qualified Belguim's win in Bosnia and Herzegovina. 


It'll be no consolation to Chelsea fans, but at least France still had something to play for.

