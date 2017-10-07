Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi Caught Up in Unusual Banter Exchange With Aston Villa on Twitter

90Min
October 07, 2017

The social media star that is Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has hit new heights as the striker was involved in a rather bizarre Twitter banter exchange with Championship side Aston Villa after the club tagged him in a post relating to the best stories in football from social media. 


The 24-year-old isn't new to causing a viral series of posts on Twitter, as his bouts with EA Sports over his FIFA 18 rating and trolling of Diego Costa has made him somewhat of an online sensation away from the football field, but this time Batshuayi was bewildered by Villa's article. 

“Thx but .. Why you do this 路♂️,” he tweeted Aston Villa after being tagged in a post where they collate the best football stories from social media, to which Villa replied: "Because we like talking about all things football, including FIFA ratings "

Batshuayi's notable mention in Villa's roundup article was due to his latest exchange with EA Sports, as the 24-year-old tweeted the company after his winning goal against Atletico Madrid last week in search of a boost to his ratings - yet again. 

The response by EA Sports suggested Batshuayi would now improve all of his ratings to the maximum of 99.

Although these interactions are seemingly everyday events for the Chelsea striker, Aston Villa obviously thought highly enough of the Twitter exchange to include him in their article - much to his obvious confusion. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Despite scoring a number of important goals for the Blues, Batshuayi has struggled to hold down a starting position at Stamford Bridge since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2016, as he has made just eleven starts in his 36 appearances for the club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters