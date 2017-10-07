Crystal Palace Eye Beşiktaş Goal-Machine as Boss Roy Hodgson Builds Plan for Premier League Survival

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is believed to be keeping tabs on Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun, as he continues in his attempts to construct a battle plan capable of helping his side avoid relegation this season. The Eagles have endured an abysmal starting to their Premier League campaign - losing all seven matches without managing to score a single goal.

As reported by the Sun, Hodgson is desperate to sign a new striker in January, and Tosun could fit the bill perfectly. The 26-year-old has forged a reputation as a formidable forward in the Turkish Süper Lig, bagging 20 league goals for his side last season in a blistering showing of finishing ability.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Before Hodgson became the club manager in the wake of Frank De Boer's ill-fated, somewhat brief reign at Selhurst Park, the Eagles were believed to have come close to signing the tenacious forward, but were rumoured to have failed to seal the deal before the transfer window closed.

Palace are certainly in need of a proven goalscorer, with both Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham currently sidelined with injuries. A fresh face upfront could be just what the team need to kick-start their season, but by the time the January transfer comes it may be too late for the club to beat the relegation drop this season.

Herkese İyi Bayramlar Dilerim 😊 pic.twitter.com/0LeWkjrN7n — Cenk Tosun (@CenkTosun_) June 26, 2017

The south London club are in for a tricky run of fixtures after the international break - facing Chelsea and Newcastle United in their next two matches.

Hodgson certainly has a challenge on his hands, and Palace fans will be praying for a miracle to turn around their disaster start to the season.