Divock Origi Reveals the Role Man City Star Played in His Decision to Join Wolfsburg

90Min
October 07, 2017

Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi has confirmed that his international teammate Kevin De Bruyne convinced him to join the German club on loan this season.

The Belgian striker is currently on loan from Liverpool after it became apparent that he would see little first-team action at Anfield this season. De Bruyne plays for Premier League rivals Manchester City, however having previously played for Wolfsburg, he had some advice for Origi before the move.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

De Bruyne spent 18 months at the Bundesliga side and quickly became one of the most sought after playmakers in Europe before his £55m move to City, and Origi hopes he can achieve the same at the club.

In an interview with Belgian newspaper HLN, Origi said: "Maybe I can get some inspiration from him (De Bruyne), but I have to go my own way. Each player writes his story. Currently, this is the best place for me.

"I spoke with my entourage about this transfer and also with Kevin when my choice was fixed. He confirmed all the good.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"He said Wolfsburg is a stable and ambitious club with perfect facilities and good fans. He called it an ideal environment to grow. Just what I need."

So far, Origi has managed to score just one goal in his first five Bundesliga games, however will be hoping to gain some valuable experience during his loan spell which he will be able to take back as he will look to fight for his place in Jurgen Klopp's plans.

On top of this, with the World Cup coming up at the end of this season, Origi will be hoping to impress the Belgian national team selectors as he looks to beat some heavy competition to start for his country - with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi and Dries Mertens all providing stiff competition for starting places.

